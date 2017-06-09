Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 796 Seeds: 10578 Comments: 23847 Since: Apr 2010

Ancient Mars Impacts May Have Spawned Whirling, Sideways Tornadoes

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: space.com
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 8:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In an infrared image of Mars, strange bright streaks extend from the planet's Santa Fe crater. New research suggests that the streaks came from sideways, tornado-like vortices from the impact that generated the crater.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Ancient cosmic impacts on Mars might have created powerful wind vortices similar to sideways tornadoes, and the whirling winds would have rolled across the Red Planet's surface like barrels, a new study finds.

The streaks that those winds left behind could help reveal details about Mars' past, the researchers said.

The new study's lead author, Peter Schultz, an impact specialist at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, discovered hints of the odd vortices while conducting a routine "tour of Mars." During his downtime, Schultz analyzes NASA images to see if he might notice something interesting. [Photos: Most Powerful Storms of the Solar System]

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor