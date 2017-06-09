Ancient Mars Impacts May Have Spawned Whirling, Sideways Tornadoes

In an infrared image of Mars, strange bright streaks extend from the planet's Santa Fe crater. New research suggests that the streaks came from sideways, tornado-like vortices from the impact that generated the crater.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Ancient cosmic impacts on Mars might have created powerful wind vortices similar to sideways tornadoes, and the whirling winds would have rolled across the Red Planet's surface like barrels, a new study finds.

The streaks that those winds left behind could help reveal details about Mars' past, the researchers said.

The new study's lead author, Peter Schultz, an impact specialist at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, discovered hints of the odd vortices while conducting a routine "tour of Mars." During his downtime, Schultz analyzes NASA images to see if he might notice something interesting. [Photos: Most Powerful Storms of the Solar System]