A 'Feel-Good Moment for Science': Volunteers Spot the Sun's Newest Neighbor

Combining images of the same region of the sky allows observers to spot moving objects. The newfound brown dwarf lies inside the red circle.

Credit: NASA

Citizen scientists have spotted a failed star, known as a brown dwarf, just 100 light-years from the sun.

That makes the cold world — somewhere in between star and planet — relatively close to our solar system, at least in the astronomical sense.

The volunteers identified the brown dwarf just days after science organizations released a new tool to help engage the public in the hunt for new worlds at the edges of our solar system. Because the tool relies on hunting for dim moving objects, it was able to reveal the brown dwarf beyond the solar system.