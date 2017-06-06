The Nachtlieder Interview

Dagny Susanne

Photo credited to Åsa Hagström.

I interviewed Dagny Susanne relating to her personal Black Metal project based in Sweden: 'Nachtlieder' which she started in 2008. 'Nacthlieder' is German for "night songs''. This is what she had to say.

The Female Of The Species (2015) Tracklist:

4:20 Nightfall

8:54 Fatale

13:08 Lonely Mortal

17:48 Eve

23:05 Silence And Devastation

27:02 Cimmerian Child

31:37 The Female Of The Species

1. How did you came up with the name Nachtlieder and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

Short answer, no. It had a meaning in the beginning, but that's almost 10 years ago. Now it's simply the name of this project. It has grown into the name in a nice way I think.

2. Are there other projects you have been or will be part of in the past, present or future?

I have done a bit of vocals and violin for Black Autumn (atmospheric/doom). One year ago I also engineered and produced an album for Nattsvargr (raw black) from the US. I also performed bass and guitar on that album, and my drummer Martrum performed drums. I would probably contribute with more for both these projects if I had the time.

3. I have really enjoyed your music, you said in Facebook that a new third album is probably recorded at some point this year. Will there be music videos relating to it?

Thank you! Yes, we have booked studio time for drums this summer and guitars, bass and vocals will be recorded some time later! I am very much open for collaboration with both photographers and video makers and I do have some ideas, but doing it myself is definitely not in my budget at the moment. I'll see if any opportunities come up.

4. Nachtlieder is pretty much your own personal studio project I guess. But if you look at the future and assume you start doing live shows, where do you think people could see you performing live and what do you think about live shows in general, could they become important part of your career?

If I wanted to make a career of Nachtlieder it would be extremely important, yes. That's where you make the money. I don't exactly have a stable fanbase so festivals is where I would start I suppose, where you can get a crowd. I couldn't stand going through all the work of putting together a live band and then play for an empty club, I'm through with that shit.

5. Are you planning on any cover songs?

No. But I did record Mussorgskijs "The Old Castle" for my very first demo.

One of my very first (very likely THE first) recordings from 2008, from back when I was experimenting with my recrding gear. This very improvised version of Modest Mussorgskij's The Old Castle turned out so good I decided to put it on my first demo. I still think it's pretty OK. Though I don't consider myself a fan of symphonic or "classical" music I listen to it from time to time and enjoy it very much, especially 20'th century or late 19'th century Russian composers. Mussorgskij is a favourite of mine. //Dagny Susanne https://www.facebook.com/nachtlieder

6. I see you publish music also in physical form and not just digital releases, I like that. Which one do you prefer a physical CD or digital download?

As a music consumer, physical albums, definitely. I stream a lot of music too. As an artist though digital is much better, Bandcamp downloads and Spotify are more or less this project's only income sources. I definitely understand bands that go for digital only, making physical sales is practically impossible when you don't tour. I've sold or traded just 20 physical copies of "The Female of the Species", so there you have it.

7. Anything else you'd like to say?

Thanks for your time, and sorry for not being able to share more of mine!

So this is what Susanne from Sweden was able to share with us, I must say that I am really happy that I had this opportunity to ask her about these things and that she has published all the wonderful songs that she has.

Susanne has said in another interview by 'Transcending Obscurity' that her latest album was inspired by book The Female of the Species by Joyce Carol Oates.

She says in Facebook that "The Female of the Species" was dedicated by Susanne to her mother, she who taught her to always seek knowledge. She says that her mother is the strongest person she knows and that there are not enough words in this world to describe how insanely proud she is to be her daughter.

Dagny Susanne has said in her Facebook that she was looking for live musicians at her area so they could play live together, understandably finding nice reliable people who are willing to do that from her area can be a hard work.

I would say that "The Female of the Species" album is good and well balanced album that has no weak tracks and could easily compete against most more widely known albums of this genre. Her other songs are also pleasant music for me to listen so I strongly recommend that you give her a chance and check her stuff out, in my point of view it's totally worth the trouble.

