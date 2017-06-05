1st Private Space Station Will Become an Off-Earth Manufacturing Hub

Artist's concept of the private Axiom space station in Earth orbit.

Credit: Axiom Space

The first-ever commercial space station will become a manufacturing hub just a few years after reaching orbit, if everything goes according to plan.

Houston-based company Axiom Space envisions its off-Earth outpost — the first pieces of which are scheduled to launch in 2020 — initially taking the reins from the International Space Station (ISS), serving as a base for research and a destination for national astronauts and deep-pocketed tourists.

While those duties will continue into the future, the biggest money lies in another field, Axiom Space representatives said.