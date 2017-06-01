Newsvine

Mungo Jerry - In The Summertime ORIGINAL 1970

By Matti Viikate
Thu Jun 1, 2017 3:48 AM
For many of us it's a summer now, I hope you all enjoy it the most.

This video clip was made in 1970, and is the original Mungo Jerry line up that recorded In The Summertime, this is not to be confused with the version that has been posted by AMIMEDIA.

Song: In The Summertime

