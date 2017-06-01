Captain SKA - Liar Liar GE2017

This is gaining popularity in Britain. Not my cup of tea, but to each of their own.

NHS crisis, education crisis, u turns ... you can't trust Theresa May. Let's get this into the top 40. Download now and force the BBC to play it on our airwaves. All proceeds from downloads of the track between 26th May and 8th June 2017 will be split between food banks around the UK and The People's Assembly Against Austerity. Download from the following links: (Please note we previously released a version of Liar Liar in 2010 so don't download the wrong one! Correct track is called 'Liar Liar GE2017')

