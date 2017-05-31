Watch a NASA Rocket Spark Glowing Artificial Clouds Early Thursday

The projected visibility of the vapor tracers during the mission June 1. The artificial clouds should be visible from New York to North Carolina, and as far west as Charlottesville, Virginia.

Credit: NASA

If you're along the mid-Atlantic coast very early Thursday morning (June 1), look up! A NASA sounding rocket will release luminescent blue-green and red vapor into the sky. Weather permitting, the artificial clouds will be visible from New York to North Carolina and west as far as Charlottesville, Virginia.

The sounding rocket is set to launch between 4:27 and 4:42 a.m. EDT (0827-0842 GMT) from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, and will release the glowing artificial clouds so researchers below can track the motion of particles in Earth's upper atmosphere and ionosphere. You can watch the launch live here on Space.com, courtesy of NASA Wallops. You can also watch the launch directly from the Wallops Flight Facility here. (NASA officials stressed that the launch is very weather dependent, as clear skies are needed to observe the artificial clouds from the ground.)

The vapor tracers will be released from points 96 to 120 miles high (154 to 193 kilometers) and will pose no hazard to people who live along the coast, NASA officials said in a statement. The tracers will glow after release as as barium, strontium and cupric-oxide interact with the atmosphere, NASA said.