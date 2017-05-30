'It's Snowing on Jupiter': Stunning Photos Show Clouds High in Gas Giant's Skies

Not all of Jupiter's clouds are huge, swirling, otherworldly beasts.

Spectacular new images captured by NASA's Jupiter-orbiting Juno spacecraft show fluffy-looking white clouds casting their comparably tiny shadows on the giant planet's monstrous, multicolored cloud decks.

The white clouds, which get up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) wide or so, are high up in Jupiter's atmosphere — so high that they're very cold, and the material they shed is therefore almost certainly frozen, Juno team members said.

"It's snowing on Jupiter, and we're seeing how it works," Juno principal investigator Scott Bolton, of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, said during a news conference Thursday (May 25). [Related: New Mysteries at Jupiter]