NavIC, India's very own GPS substitute will be operational from next year | The Tech Portal

NavIC, India's very own GPS substitute will be operational from next year

NavIC, that is one name you might want to remember since there is a possibility that you will be hearing it every time someone loses their way, soon. We are talking about India’s homemade, global positioning system that is slated to go online next year.

Speaking on the topic,Tapan Misra, the director of Ahmedabad-based Space Application Centre (SAC). said:

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) with an operational name of NavIC is currently being tested for its accuracy and is most likely to be available in the market for public use early next year.

In order to complete its indigenous global positioning network, India needed a total of seven satellites in space. The seventh was put into orbit last year and since then, we have been awaiting the launch of our very own GPS. And the system will be significantly more accurate than the GPS powered by American satellites, that is commonly deployed everywhere.

Though American GPS with 24 satellites in a constellation has wider reach and covers the entire world, NavIC with seven satellites covers only India and its surroundings but is more accurate than the American system. NavIC will provide standard positioning service to all users with a position accuracy of 5 metre. The GPS, on the other hand, has a position accuracy of 20-30 metre.

