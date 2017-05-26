An 'Edgy' Suggestion on Where to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse

An image of a total solar eclipse, seconds before the moon completely covers the sun. Depending on where observers stand in the path of totality, features like the "diamond ring" show in this image can be visible for longer or shorter periods of time.

Credit: NASA

On Aug. 21, many Americans won't even have to leave their homes to see one of the rarest, most beautiful and most exciting of nature's sky events: a total eclipse of the sun. For the first time since 1918, the dark shadow of the moon — the umbra — will sweep across the contiguous states from coast to coast.

The umbra is roughly 70 miles (113 km) wide, inside which the sun will be completely obscured. The duration of totality (the period when the solar disk is totally obscured by the moon) depends on where you are inside the shadow, but some locations have benefits other than duration.

For this eclipse, totality will last the longest — 2 minutes and 40.2 seconds — about 12 miles southeast of Carbondale, Illinois, in Giant City State Park. The maximum duration of totality will be found along the center of the eclipse path and will vary from 1 minute and 59 seconds as the moon's shadow comes ashore at the Oregon coast south of Lincoln City, to 2 minutes and 34 seconds as the shadow bids the United States a fond adieu at South Carolina's Francis Marion National Forest, slipping out into the Atlantic Ocean. As one moves from the center line, the totality time decreases, becoming zero at the path's edges. [How to Safely Watch The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse]