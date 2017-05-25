Sia - To Be Human feat. Labrinth - (From The Wonder Woman Soundtrack) [Official]

Track fifteen from The Wonder Woman Soundtrack.

Sia's song 'To Be Human feat. Labrinth -' from the Wonder Woman Soundtrack

Written by: Florence Welch & Rick Nowels

Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 6th, 2017

Full Album Tracklisting:

1. Amazons Of Themyscira

2. History Lesson

3. Angel On The Wing

4. Ludendorff, Enough!

5. Pain, Loss & Love

6. No Man’s Land

7. Fausta

8. Wonder Woman’s Wrath

9. The God Of War

10. We Are All To Blame

11. Hell Hath No Fury

12. Lightning Strikes

13. Trafalgar Celebration

14. Action Reaction

15. To Be Human – Sia (feat. Labrinth)

