Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 787 Seeds: 10557 Comments: 23707 Since: Apr 2010

Sia - To Be Human feat. Labrinth - (From The Wonder Woman Soundtrack) [Official]

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Thu May 25, 2017 12:26 PM
Track fifteen from The Wonder Woman Soundtrack.

Sia's song 'To Be Human feat. Labrinth -' from the Wonder Woman Soundtrack
Download & Stream now: https://lnk.to/wonderwomanID

Written by: Florence Welch & Rick Nowels

Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 6th, 2017

Full Album Tracklisting:
1. Amazons Of Themyscira
2. History Lesson
3. Angel On The Wing
4. Ludendorff, Enough!
5. Pain, Loss & Love
6. No Man’s Land
7. Fausta
8. Wonder Woman’s Wrath
9. The God Of War
10. We Are All To Blame
11. Hell Hath No Fury
12. Lightning Strikes
13. Trafalgar Celebration
14. Action Reaction
15. To Be Human – Sia (feat. Labrinth)

