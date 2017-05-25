Track fifteen from The Wonder Woman Soundtrack.
Sia - To Be Human feat. Labrinth - (From The Wonder Woman Soundtrack) [Official]
Sia's song 'To Be Human feat. Labrinth -' from the Wonder Woman Soundtrack
Download & Stream now: https://lnk.to/wonderwomanID
Written by: Florence Welch & Rick Nowels
Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 6th, 2017
Full Album Tracklisting:
1. Amazons Of Themyscira
2. History Lesson
3. Angel On The Wing
4. Ludendorff, Enough!
5. Pain, Loss & Love
6. No Man’s Land
7. Fausta
8. Wonder Woman’s Wrath
9. The God Of War
10. We Are All To Blame
11. Hell Hath No Fury
12. Lightning Strikes
13. Trafalgar Celebration
14. Action Reaction
15. To Be Human – Sia (feat. Labrinth)
Follow us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/watertowermusic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaterTowerMusic
Instagram: https://instagram.com/watertowermusic
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/watertower_music