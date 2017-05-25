Could Humans Ever Regenerate a Limb?

From just a bit of genetic information, a human embryo develops into a complete person. So humans have a limited ability to regrow body parts.

Credit: ImageFlow/Shutterstock

If you cut the leg off a salamander, it grows back. Humans, however, can't manage the trick. The reasons are far from simple, and to some extent are still a bit of a mystery.

"We actually regenerate really well; our epidermis, for example," David Gardiner, professor of developmental and cell biology at the University of California, Irvine, told Live Science, referring to the top layer of skin. "Our gut lining, we can regenerate bits and pieces. But we don't regenerate these more complex structures."

Gardiner has studied salamander regeneration for decades, seeking the underlying mechanism of the superpower. Human regeneration, he said, is likely still in the future, but not too far off — it's possible one of his current graduate students or postdoctoral researchers will crack it, and limb regeneration will be a part of the medical toolkit. [11 Body Parts Grown in the Lab]