China may have 90 million fewer people than claimed (that's twice of Spain's population) | South China Morning Post

China’s population may be much smaller than official data suggests, according to a group of researchers, meaning the nation will be replaced by India as the world’s most populous country sooner than expected.

It may also mean the problems created by China’s rapidly ageing population and shrinking workforce are more serious than feared, according to the experts.

China’s real population may have been about 1.29 billion last year, 90 million fewer people than the official figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics, Yi Fuxian, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said at a symposium at Peking University on Monday.

That’s about twice the size of Spain’s population, which is slightly over 46 million.

China has 61 million left-behind children ... that’s almost Britain’s total population

Yi, the author of Big Country with an Empty Nest, an influential book arguing that China is in need of more rather than fewer births, said China’s official population data after 1990 has been overstated.

His research suggested there were 377.6 million new births from 1991 to 2016, less than the official figure of 464.8 million.

