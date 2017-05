Gymnast Aly Raisman has used her platform to battle against body shaming, especially after she posed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

On Wednesday, she used her Twitter account to throw the spotlight on a man at the TSA who called her out in a furious rant:

No word on where or when this took place, but we can all agree with her: Rude, uncomfortable and not cool.

Related slideshow: Sports stars out and about (Provided by photo services)