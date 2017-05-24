Space Babies: Study Suggest Humans May Be Able to Have Healthy Offspring in Orbit

ISS and Endeavour seen from the Soyuz TMA spacecraft.

Credit: NASA

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

When we think about the difficulties of colonising another planet, the last thing we probably worry about about is sex. However, for our species to survive beyond Earth it's a fundamental issue. While no astronauts have admitted having sex in space, plenty of reproduction has been going on.

This is because a range of animals from fruit flies to fish – as well as their eggs, sperm and embryos – have been sent into space so we can study how they reproduce. While these studies indicate that the first stages of reproduction in space are possible, other research suggests that lower gravity may slow down the development of the embryo.