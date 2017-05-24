'Orphan Memory' Could Broaden Gravitational Wave Hunt

Artist's illustration showing two merging black holes creating ripples in the fabric of space-time, also known as gravitational waves.

Credit: NASA

There may be a new way to study gravitational waves.

These ripples in the fabric of space-time were first predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago, and first detected directly in 2015 by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) consortium.

Twice in that year, the LIGO team spotted gravitational waves spawned by black-hole mergers: once in September and once in December (though both detections were announced in 2016).