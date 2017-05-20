Newsvine

Meet the 'Cyclops Kid': One-Eyed Goat Born in India

A woman shows a single-eyed goat, born in northeastern India on May 10, 2017.

Credit: Rima Sharma/Barcroft

A goat with one large eye in the middle of its forehead — a rare birth defect known as cyclopia — was born in a village in Assam, India, on May 10.

Cyclopia is a severe form of a disorder called holoprosencephaly, which emerges during fetal development when the brain doesn't divide into two distinct hemispheres. A fetus with cyclopia fails to develop two eye cavities, instead forming a single central eye cavity that can contain one oversize eye or two partially fused eyeballs.

Other defects usually accompany cyclopia. The young goat has only one complete ear, lacks a true nose, eyelids and eyelashes, and has jaws that are unusually small and missing teeth, causing the tongue — which is a normal size — to stick out on one side, YouTube channel Barcroft Animals reported in a video about the "Cyclops."  [Rumor or Reality: The Creatures of Cryptozoology]

