The Interview of Peekaboo Primate

Peekaboo Primate introduces itself at their Facebook as Dystopia Metal band from city called Tampere, Finland. I've had their album 'Misanthropical' as a physical copy ever sense it's release and I must say it's a nice album and definitely worth checking out. I asked an interview and I got it, here it is.

1. How did you came up with the name Peekaboo Primate and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

Originally as Airhead and back when we kinda saw everything as a joke, it soon became clear we needed a name with more meaning and substance. So we progressed and went for the next level while still preserving the crazy parts. If taken apart basically Peekaboo comes from the children’s play where you hide behind a tree and go “peekaboo” or “kukkuluuruu” in finnish to try ’n playfully scare someone. Primate obviously refers to our species as “primates” or “kädelliset” in finnish. The title combines this Joker like wackiness with a more serious type of interpretation. This ever ongoing schizophrenia describes perfectly the contradiction we all face in our everyday lives, both in good and bad. Personally I really like the outcome, how it sounds, what it means in terms of making people loosing their shit. Also how it yields more room when it comes the music and image where we constantly try to go on our own path but still fall under the flag of metal music. The marriage or should rather I say war between dark and light is as old as the cultures in the world but still is ever so intriguing and also part of Peekaboo Primate. Additionally there’s also a side story implementing our wicked animal mascots Esteban, Mei Ada Ling and Vlad LS-9 contributing to the scenario. For instance as Vlad LS-9 roams around slaying and beheading evil people in a heart beat the peekaboo-game suddenly becomes pretty serious and the laughter of stupid ugly faced redneck tools and the like goes silent. All this commotion topped with the slogan “Kill All Humans” and it’s fair to say there’s no shortage of material we can exploit when talking about the future endeavors of Peekaboo Primate.

2. Are there other projects you have been or will be part of in the past, present or future?

For me personally this is it. All our current other members have many projects and they also do it for the money to get by. This also leads to a situation where the live line up can result in various forms. So has the creative side remained mostly in the hands of yours truly. Hopefully in a long run Peekaboo Primate will settle and have at least a regular live line up with just the right guys as it’s always best from the perspective of a functional and smashing show.

3. You're just releasing a new music video 'Heroine’ (feat. Noora Louhimo)'. That is my favorite song from your album “Misanthropical”. Are you going to release new music videos from this album? Other than that, What are your future plans for Peekaboo Primate, will you soon release more albums?

Yes it’s a catchy tune and it just had to have a video to boost it’s chances even more. Commonly it also took frikin’ forever to produce with limited resources and crew but finally it’s done and have been sent to various metal medias if they happen to pick up on it. As for other videos from the album it’s gonna be the earlier Spray Tan release and the soon to be released Heroine but that’s it. It’s time to plan ahead and hopefully get something out before the year is out. Personally i’m bending toward releasing EP’s and even only singles + videos as this has a lot of benefits. The Misanthropical album was in fact a tedious project to complete and drained pretty much all energy and financial funds. While it’s the standard in the metal scene I still find producing singles appealing. In the spotify era it seems that from a 8 track album 6 or even 7 tracks goes to waste and I don’t see the point anymore. Releasing singles it’s possible to get all the exposure available and then move one to the next one more efficiently. I think this has been the norm basically in every other genre besides metal and to be frank Peekaboo Primate now is joining the lot. Of course if support from labels etc. co-operation I could see also and album coming out in the future.

4. Where could people see you performing live and what do you think about live shows in general, are they important part of your career?

Ultimately we’d like to head cross the Finnish borders simply because of the realities like very small market size for english sung music and also our genre is probably not the most popular here among the metal heads. Definitely goes with out saying that live gigs are something that really keeps us going. Of course many good clubs and venues also here in Finland and we have no problem joining in if opportunities present them selves. I guess one of the main challenges here is that my mind is filled with crazy plans like having a 2.5m tall super scary Vlad going berserk on stage with a red laser sight attached to his head sweeping the crowd on a venue with gloomy light scene (and sure enough gonna make it happen at some point). Main goal here is to rehearse a smashing live set with everything included, lights, props, choreography, sound etc. and I do have to admit I’m pretty exited about it all. That’s why I’v been getting my self physically fit for the last 6 months and also we have been prepping gear like the Zen Fighter (synth/sample metal podium housing rigged midi/audio gear), remixing backing tracks and designing new side roll-ups, backdrop and merchandise. So thumbs up for the future stuff!

5. Are you planning on any cover songs?

At some point we had something in mind like prodigy’s ‘breathe’, ‘smack my bitch up’ etc. but we never got it down. I still think it could be cool to do a cover song but maybe something totally crazy, some super hit from the pop scene or maybe some older one that fits the Peekaboo sound and could become something big. So I’m not that keen on making for instance a metal cover from a metal song. There would have to be some catch and potential for it to spread world wide and not remain as a local curiosity. Having said that suggestions for kick ass cover songs are always welcome!

6. Anything else you'd like to say?

After the release of Misanthropical in june 2016 I basically took some time off, actually a years worth, of everything related to the band and music in general. The spring of 2016 was pretty heavy around the album release to say the least and it felt like I had nothing to give anymore which at the time felt pretty depressing. You can imagine having this one thing in your life that’s basically all your ever cared for and then gradually realize that it has been dragging you down for quite a bit and for many reasons. But as a result the break really did it’s job and now I’m anxious about getting back to the game to say the least. So all in all, I’d really like to thank all the friends, fans and supporters out there who believe in this shit because we do 100% and I will do everything in my power to keep delivering the vision straight from the heart as a form of seriously wicked ass entertainment!

Kill All Humans! x)

All answers by: - Lauri Lepokorpi aka Zen-Maisteri / voc / gtr

Band Members:

Lauri Lepokorpi (voc)

Riku Airisto (dr)

Juhani Rytkönen (bss)

Matti Auerkallio (gtr)

From below you can find two music video's from Peekaboo Primate right now when this interview is published and later on I will add 'Heroine' as it comes available on YouTube.

So as an author of this post, I sincerely hope that you find something you like from this post, thank you for Peekaboo Primate from this interview and thank you who ever happened to read this post!