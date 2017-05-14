Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 784 Seeds: 10548 Comments: 23661 Since: Apr 2010

Lucie Jones - Never Give Up On You (United Kingdom) Eurovision 2017 - Official Music Video

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Sun May 14, 2017 1:16 AM
Discuss:

Lucie Jones - Never Give Up On You (United Kingdom) Eurovision 2017 - Official Music Video. This is another Eurovision song from this year that I really like. Both the song and video are really nice, I enjoyed the atmosphere of the music video.

Add or download the song to your own playlist: https://ESC2017.lnk.to/Eurovision2017YD
Download the karaoke version here: http://apple.co/2pGkdx5

Lucie Jones will represent United Kingdom at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with the song Never Give Up On You

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor