Lucie Jones - Never Give Up On You (United Kingdom) Eurovision 2017 - Official Music Video. This is another Eurovision song from this year that I really like. Both the song and video are really nice, I enjoyed the atmosphere of the music video.

Add or download the song to your own playlist: https://ESC2017.lnk.to/Eurovision2017YD

Download the karaoke version here: http://apple.co/2pGkdx5

Lucie Jones will represent United Kingdom at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with the song Never Give Up On You