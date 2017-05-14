Newsvine

Matti Viikate

Kasia Moś - Flashlight (Poland) Eurovision 2017 - Official Music Video

By Matti Viikate
Sun May 14, 2017 12:39 AM
Kasia Moś - Flashlight (Poland) Eurovision 2017 - Official Music Video. I'm only starting my journey trough some of the Eurovision Song Contest music videos. But so far I can say that this one was quite nice.

Kasia Moś will represent Poland at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with the song Flashlight

