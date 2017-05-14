Kasia Moś - Flashlight (Poland) Eurovision 2017 - Official Music Video. I'm only starting my journey trough some of the Eurovision Song Contest music videos. But so far I can say that this one was quite nice.
Kasia Moś - Flashlight (Poland) Eurovision 2017 - Official Music Video
Current Status: Published (4)
Sun May 14, 2017 12:39 AM
Add or download the song to your own playlist: https://ESC2017.lnk.to/Eurovision2017YD
Download the karaoke version here: http://apple.co/2pGkdx5
Kasia Moś will represent Poland at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with the song Flashlight