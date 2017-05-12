Newsvine

Katy Perry - Bon Appétit (Official) ft. Migos

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Fri May 12, 2017 12:58 PM
Discuss:

Katy Perry - Bon Appétit (Official) ft. Migos. Nice new song and video.

Lyrics:
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby

Looks like you’ve been starving
You’ve got those hungry eyes
You could use some sugar
‘Cause your levels ain’t right
I’m a five-star Michelin
A Kobe flown in
You want what I’m cooking, boy

Let me take you
Under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two
And it’s okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I’m on the menu

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby

So you want some more
Well, I’m open 24
Wanna keep you satisfied
Customer’s always right
Hope you’ve got some room
For the world’s best cherry pie
Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy

Let me take you
Under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two
And it’s okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I’m on the menu

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby

(Quavo)
Sweet potato pie
It’ll change your mind
Got you running to back for seconds
Every single night

(Takeoff)
I’m the one they say can change your life
No waterfall, she drippin’ wet, you like my ice? (blast)
She say she want a Migo night
Now I ask her, “What’s the price?” (hold on)
If she do right told her get whatever you like

(Offset)
I grab her legs and now divide, aight
Make her do a donut when she ride, aight
Looking at the eyes of a dime, make you blind
In her spine, and my diamonds change the climate

(Quavo)
Sweet tooth, no tooth fairy
Whipped cream, no dairy
She got her hot light on screaming, “I’m ready”
No horses, no carriage

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby

Music video by Katy Perry performing Bon Appétit. (C) 2017 Capitol Records

