Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 784 Seeds: 10548 Comments: 23661 Since: Apr 2010

Millions of hectares of forest discovered hiding in plain sight

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: newatlas.com
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 12:43 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Drylands cover 40 percent of the Earth's surface, and new research reveals that they are better at supporting forests than once thought (Credit: ihervas/Depositphotos)

Scientists have discovered a whopping 467 million hectares of previously unreported forest scattered around the world, a finding that they say could have a big impact on global carbon budgeting moving forward. The finding boosts estimates of global forest coverage by 10 percent, and changes our understanding of how well drylands, where these forests happen to be situated, can support trees.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor