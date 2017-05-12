Millions of hectares of forest discovered hiding in plain sight

Drylands cover 40 percent of the Earth's surface, and new research reveals that they are better at supporting forests than once thought (Credit: ihervas/Depositphotos)

Scientists have discovered a whopping 467 million hectares of previously unreported forest scattered around the world, a finding that they say could have a big impact on global carbon budgeting moving forward. The finding boosts estimates of global forest coverage by 10 percent, and changes our understanding of how well drylands, where these forests happen to be situated, can support trees.