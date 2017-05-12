Newsvine

Trump's right: A Mars mission by 2024 is possible - SpaceNews.com

President Donald Trump talks to astronauts on the ISS April 24 from the Oval Office, flanked by NASA astronaut Kate Rubins (left) and assistant to the president Ivanka Trump. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

On April 24, President Trump spoke by video teleconfernece to astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer on the International Space Station. During the conversation, Trump strongly hinted that he would like to see America send a mission to Mars while he is president.

Most observers have taken his comments as less than serious. Whitson herself told the president it would take until sometime in the 2030s.

But Whitson’s comments notwithstanding, Trump is right. American should go to Mars, and the president and Congress should commit to launching that mission by sometime in 2024.

- See more at: http://spacenews.com/trumps-right-a-mars-mission-by-2024-is-possible/#sthash.yt3gDA1P.dpuf

