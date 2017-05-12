DNCE - Kissing Strangers ft. Nicki Minaj. I can imagine that many people will enjoy this song in general.
DNCE - Kissing Strangers ft. Nicki Minaj
Current Status: Published (4)
Fri May 12, 2017 6:32 AM
Kissing Strangers (Official Video)
Song Available Here: https://dnce.lnk.to/KissingStrangersYD
Connect with DNCE:
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DNCE
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DNCE
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DNCEmusic
Snapchat: DNCEmusic
Directed by Marc Klasfeld
Creative Director John Taylor/Philymack
Produced by Ben Griffin
For Prime Zero Productions
Music video by DNCE performing Kissing Strangers. © 2017 Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.