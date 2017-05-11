Wispy Rings of Clouds Shine in New Photo of Saturn Moon Titan

Methane clouds are visible in this image of Saturn's moon Titan that was captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on May 7, 2017. The left-hand version of the photo features stronger enhancement than the right-hand version.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Wispy bands of methane clouds brighten Saturn's big moon Titan in a striking new image by NASA's Cassini spacecraft.

Cassini took the newly released photo Sunday (May 7), when it was about 316,000 miles (508,000 kilometers) from Titan, NASA officials said.

At the time, Cassini was zooming toward Saturn, getting ready for Tuesday's (May 9) plunge between the gas giant's cloud tops and its innermost rings. The probe has now completed three of these dives, and will perform 19 more before its mission ends this September.