LEAVES' EYES - To France. This is really great track. I hope you enjoy this even as nearly as much as I've done.

http://shop.napalmrecords.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=meredead

Strictly Ltd Ed Deluxe Box Set to 1000 Copies Only containing the limited Mediabook CD incl. Bonus Track and Bonus DVD - 5 Tracks Live at The Metal Female Voices Festival 2010 + Pendant (Celtic Cross with LE Branding). With their fourth album, "Meredead", the 4-nation formation unleashes a tidal wave that will leave the music world breathless. Whether a gentle ballad or an opulent opus, the tracks are direct and to the point. With the band's strength and courage, as well as an unorthodox variety, Leaves' Eyes has unequivocally reinvented itself.