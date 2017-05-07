Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 784 Seeds: 10548 Comments: 23661 Since: Apr 2010

Babysitter transported to hospital after inserting a baby in her vagina – World News Daily Report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: worldnewsdailyreport.com
Seeded on Sun May 7, 2017 12:07 PM
Discuss:

Cincinnati, Ohio | A 31-year old woman was admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center yesterday after the 14-month old toddler she was babysitting got stuck in her vaginal cavity.

Latifah Brown called 911 around 9:30 PM last night, reporting that she had a baby stuck in her vagina.

The operator first assumed that she was giving birth at home and dispatched an ambulance to the site.

The paramedics had quite a surprise when they arrived on the site and saw what was actually happening.

One of the paramedics, Brian Whitmore, related the incident in an interview with WBNS-10 TV.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor