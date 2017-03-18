AMY LEE - "Speak To Me". Nice new song.

Amy Lee's new single, "Speak To Me", the end title theme song off the upcoming movie, Voice From The Stone. Buy "Speak To Me" on iTunes now! http://smarturl.it/SpeakToMeIT

Written by Amy Lee & Michael Wandmacher (who also composed the film score).

Orchestrated by Susie Benchasil Seiter.

Voice From The Stone is directed by Eric D. Howell and starring Emilia Clarke.

Find Voice From The Stone in a theater near you on April 28th in the US, Germany on June 6th, and the UK on July 28th.

More info at http://voicefromthestone.com/

