SEMBLANT - What Lies Ahead (Official Video). Nice song with good video.

http://www.facebook.com/semblantband

http://www.semblant.com.br

http://www.emplabelgroup.com

http://www.empmerch.com

http://www.facebook.com/emplabelgroup

:: LUNAR MANIFESTO will be release worldwide on July 8th! CD and Limited Edition Vinyl via pre-order available NOW at:

http://empmerch.com/

:: Video produced by:

- Alceste Ribas -- http://www.vampvideo.tv/

:: LUNAR MANIFESTO:

1. Incinerate

2. Dark of the Day

3. WHAT LIES AHEAD

4. THE SHRINE

5. Bursting Open

6. Mists Over the Future

7. The Hand the Bleeds

8. Selfish Liar

9. Ode to Rejection

10. The Blind Eye

11. Scarlet Heritage (Legacy of Blood pt III)

:: Band is:

- Mizuho Lin - Female Vocal

- Sergio Mazul - Male Vocal

- J Augusto - Keyboards

- João Vitor - Bass

- Sol Perez - Guitar

- Juliano Ribeiro - Guitar

- Welyntom "THOR" Sikora -- Drums

:: Produced and Engineered by:

- Adair Daufembach in Daufembach Studio, São Paulo/SP between 2013/2014

::Released by:

- EMP Label Group, 2016 -- http://www.emplabelgroup.com

- Shinigami Records, 2014 -- http://www.shinigamirecords.com.br