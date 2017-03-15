The Memoira Interview

Memoira Band Photo, Copyright Memoira

I had an opportunity to interview Lassi Nuolivaara from Finnish band called Memoira, the band is no-longer active but I had the honor of doing this interview anyway. Thank you Lassi and others from the opportunity and here are the results from this happy event.

Here is all about what was and in music....still is Memoira

Genre: Symphonic Prog-metal

Band Members:

Kati Rantala – vocals

Timo Fetula – drums

Jussi Lamminharju – bass

Lassi Nuolivaara – keyboard

Jani Puusa – Guitar

Jarkko Kokko - Guitar

Jemina Pitkälä - Vocals

Marko Heurlin - Guitar

Hometown: Pori, Finland

Record Label: Nightmare Records

Jemina Pitkälä

Biography: Memoira is symphonic metal/progressive metal band out of Pori, Finland. The band was started in 2001 going with the name Serene. In 2007 the band changed its name to Memoira due to a change in the band's lineup. In 2008 Memoira released its self-titled debut album under the label Nightmare Records and Memories, Tragedies, Masquerades in 2013 independently.

History:

Serene Years 2001 - 2007

In 2001 guitarists Jani Puusa and Marko Heurlin, vocalist Maija Saari, as well as drummer Timo Fetula started a metal band going with the name Serene. Two years later in 2003 Serene was joined by Lassi Nuolivaara on keyboard and Jussi Lamminharju on bass. This new lineup pushed the band into a more symphonic metal genre. Although the band was now complete, this era in the bands history was relatively uneventful.

Memoira and Debut Album

In 2007 Serene vocalist Maija Saari left the band and was replaced by vocalist Jemina Pitkälä. This is when the band dropped the name Serene and became known as Memoira. Memoira then began recording their debut album. After a year of recording, mixing, and mastering the album, Memoira released their self-titled debut album on August 19, 2008 under the label Nightmare Records. The first and only single off the album was Liberation. A music video for the single was made. The music video for Liberation was entered into the Garage Countdown competition where it placed second. In 2010 Memoira announced on their official MySpace that their debut album was the highest selling record from Nightmare Records.

Sophomore Album and New Vocalist

In 2010, while writing the bands sophomore album, vocalist Jemina Pitkälä was let go from the band. After Jemina's departure Memoira post an ad on their official MySpace stating they were looking for a new lead singer. On February 1, 2010, Memoira announced on their official MySpace that they had chosen their new vocalist after being sent a lot of audition demos. The band choose Kati Rantala as their new lead vocalist. After Kati joined Memoira, the band began work on their new album, making demos and booking studio dates. After the demos were mixed, the band released five of them. Three of the demos, Curtain Call, Puppeteer, and Nightingale, were released on their MySpace page. After a long period of time writing and arranging the band finally hit the studio to record their sophomore album. On July 24, 2012 Marko Heurlin was let go and replaced by Jarkko Kokko. The album was released on November 1, 2013.

Memoira Album Cover

So now we get to the interview part, I hope you like it.

1. Can you tell a little bit about Memoira in general. Like how did you came up with the name Memoira and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

L: Well Memoira was basicly born through a name change and when Jemina hopped on board. Before Memoira the band was called Serene, and when we changed the name, there was a lot of changes going on. We had a new vocalist, our music had come a long way what it was with Serene and we all felt that the name change also would breath a lot of fresh air into things. The Memoira name itself was just a name among others that sounded cool enough I think

2. As Memoira is no longer active, would you like to tell about your other past, present or possible future projects?

L: Well me and Jani have DTC, Dark Tone Company and we are currently recording and working on an album. It's basicly a lot heavier and I am now doing all the vocals. Basicly Gothenburg metal with a taste of New England Metalcore in style of Soilwork and Killswitch Engage. Former members Jemina and Marko have also still playing together with Syvänne. It's a mixture of Finnish pop and rock. Jarkko is playing with DC Clowns which is a local rock band!

3. Is there even theoretical chance that Memoira might return. Could there be more concerts, albums, music videos maybe?

L: Well we had talked about it with Jani and Jarkko, but it never took off. I don't know if Kati, Timo and Jussi has had any ideas, but so far we have all focused on our current projects.

4. Would you like to tell a little bit about the music video of 'Liberation' as it was probably the only official music video ever made my Memoira?

L: The video was shot at Villilä Studios at Nakkila, Finland. It's a small town near Pori where we live and Villilä is a of school for film and tv-industry and Jani and I have both gratuated from there so it was kind of an easy way to gather a crew and studio location to get things done.

5. Did you do a lot of live shows while you were still active, was it important part of Memoira for you.

L: When our first album got out, I think after that it got off. We had a lot of local shows and shows across Finland and a lot of offerings from all around but we never made outside of Finland, which was a real shame. One offer was during the Christmas of 2008 when we were offered to do a festival in India sadly they gave us such a short notice that we had to decline. After the second album I guess we just did some local shows

6. I see you have a store on your Facebook where people can buy MP3 albums of 'Memoira's - Memoira' and 'Memories, Tragedies, Masquerades' by Memoira and special limited edition USB drive with the album 'Memories, Tragedies, Masquerades' which is cool if you ask me. Where else could people buy Memoira's music or other merchandise , are there physical or digital copies of your music or clothes for example available somewhere else?

L: I am not sure if those USB drives are already sold out but you can buy both albums online via Amazon. You can also get the physical copy of the first album through there.

7. Anything else you'd like to say?

L: Thank you guys for your support and love for our music. It has been overwhelming. Remember allthough we might not be together but our music never dies! Cheers!

Liberation taken from the album MEMOIRA

Made at Villilä Studios, Nakkila, Finland

Directed by Sami Rehmonen Watch on YouTube

I must say I really like this music video of Memoira's Liberation which is the only official music video by the band.

Taken from the album "MEMORIES, TRAGEDIES, MASQUERADES" released in 2013 All music, lyrics & arrangements by Memoira Recorded at Ansa Studios by Heikki Kaplas, Teemu Heinola and Andhe Chandler

Mixed & mastered by Heikki Kaplas Watch on YouTube

I would have included the whole album to this article but sadly the channel who posted it was taken down. The band then posted the latest album song by song and I took some of my favorites to be featured here.

Taken from the album "MEMORIES, TRAGEDIES, MASQUERADES" released in 2013 All music, lyrics & arrangements by Memoira Recorded at Ansa Studios by Heikki Kaplas, Teemu Heinola and Andhe Chandler

Mixed & mastered by Heikki Kaplas Watch on YouTube

So I hope you like their material as much as I do, I most certainly do. It's nice that even though band or artist is no-longer active we can still enjoy the material they've made forever.

Useful links to check out and follow:

Memoira Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Memoira-224963284216459/

MemoiraOfficial YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjBuU0goCimU1aTCtxQ524A