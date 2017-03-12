Newsvine

ЛУНА - Бутылочка

ЛУНА - Бутылочка. Rising young female artist from Ukraine, she is a former model, director and photographer. She released her debut album last year and considers Lana Del Ray and Björk as her role models or such in her music career.

Подписаться на канал: http://goo.gl/yWZ4qu
Билеты на концерт в Москве: https://msk.kassir.ru/kassir/event/view/41209​
Альбом "Маг-ни-ты" в iTunes: https://itun.es/ru/AKoicb

Director: George Bardash
Lyrics: Kristina Bardash
Music: Shumno.
Video pre production: Vlad Fishez, Olga Babych, Andrew Rubets
Camera/director: Vlad Fishez
Producer: Evgeniy Sobolev
Video post production: Aline Gontar, Kristina Bardash
Casting: Cat-b agency (https://www.instagram.com/catb_agency/)
Style: Anja Borovska
Make up: Yulya Zalesskaya
Hair: Pavel Lotnik
dressed by asthik.com

web: https://l-u-n-a.com
vk: https://vk.com/official_luna
insta: https://instagram.com/kri_luna
fb: https://facebook.com/luna.v.okne

