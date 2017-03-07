Interview of Winter Black Metal "W"

I had the privilege to interview the artist behind Winter Black Metal "W" and here are the results. This thing comes from cold depths of Urals forests. Atmospheric Ambient Raw Black Metal. Very melodic and epic stuff.

Country of origin: Russia.

Location: Mikhaylovsk, Sverdlovsk region.

Copyright Winter Black Metal "W"

1. Can you tell a little bit about Winter Black Metal "W" in general. Like how did you came up with the name and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

1. There isn't much to say. It was the last day of 2014, and some of my rawest ambient black metal instrumentals got labeled by the name "W" and were uploaded to the Internet. "W" is winter, wind, wild etc. Mostly winter though. All lyrics and even the sound concept are based on this season. By the way, the project is active (i mean? currently in recording) only at winter, I just don't want to play this kind of music at summer.

2. You've just released a new album 'W - Till Eternity'. Would you like to tell a little bit about it.

2. This is the sound I was searching for since I started making music in the end of 2007. Raw abrasive guitar sound with high accent on melody. It is that rare case when not just music, but even lyrics are good. These are not my words, but of those who helped me in recording guitars. One of my guitar playing friends rated this album very good, and for most the reaction was positive.

3. Would you like to tell about your possible other past, present or possible future projects?

3. There is a lot to say, but much easier to look at my metal archives profile and google a little. I can talk for too long about every release

I Matti Viikate the author added the direct link to W's Metal Archive page here: http://www.metal-archives.com/bands/W/3540418880

4. Will there be more albums, music videos maybe?

4. Yes, now Currently at progress is the collaborative album on which lyrics, vocals and part of ambient will be recorded by my good friend, frontman of Genesis Mortis (great black\death project from Saint-Petersburg). Also there are a lot of physical releases planned. But except that there will be no new "W" albums till ocrober. Maybe some demos or songs, but that is always a case of inspiration which at summer I don't have. There are music videos planned, but next winter, maybe.

5. What do you think about doing live shows, can people see you playing live somewhere?

5. I have no opinion here. I don't like to be at live shows, because I get wasted and spend a lot of money there. Also not that much of music that I'm interested into is played IN THE DEPTHS OF URAL FORESTS. Sometimes i think about playing live with "W", with drum-machine and guitar, with no compromises such as shortening of songs etc. I have different projects, that would be better live, but then I'd need to create a band which is rather impossible.

6. Where could people buy your music or other merchandise either in digital or physical form?

6. Well, you can contact me on my email truesotona666@mail.ru (it's not fake, i created it when i was at school and I'm pretty self-ironic person at all) or on fecebook - https://www.facebook.com/theorothepicabm

plus you can always take a look at my bandcamp pages https://winterblackmetal.bandcamp.com/ https://unguthvaentron.bandcamp.com/releases

https://wampyricbloodlust.bandcamp.com/

https://theoroth.bandcamp.com/

http://timehealsnothingdsbm.bandcamp.com/

7. Anything else you'd like to say?

7. Hail To Winter!

Евгений Пильников

I've been listening to W's music earlier and now before I asked about this interview from him. I can say that I for one have enjoyed from his music and firmly believe that one of these days he will be far better known than he is now. And that will be deservedly so if I may add.

W - Wintergale

I really like it when people still publish physical CD's while many decide not to do it, I'm an 80's child so for me CD's are a natural part of my music activities.

Copyright Winter Black Metal

So I hope 'W' will find new fans besides me as an result of these posts I made. I'm forever grateful that I had an opportunity to do this interview as well and I thank all the possible visitors for checking this out.