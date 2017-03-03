Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 739 Seeds: 10522 Comments: 23258 Since: Apr 2010

Lorde - Green Light

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Thu Mar 2, 2017 9:01 PM
Discuss:

Lorde - Green Light. The official video for 'Green Light'. This is quite nice both as a song and a music video.

Official video for ‘Green Light’ - Download or stream the song: https://Lorde.lnk.to/greenlightYD

FOLLOW LORDE:

Website: http://lorde.co.nz/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/LordeMusic/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Lorde
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LordeMusic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LordeMusic
Spotify: http://spoti.fi/1X2Hq5T

Directed by Grant Singer
Produced by Saul Germaine
Executive Producer Nina Soriano
Director of Photography Steve Annis
Production Designer PAGE BUCKNER
Edited by Nate Gross
For Anonymous Content

Music video by Lorde performing Green Light. © 2017 Universal Music New Zealand Limited.

http://vevo.ly/CTLI4j

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor