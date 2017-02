Ariana Grande - Everyday ft. Future. Nice video from Ariana's Everyday taken from the album Dangerous Woman.

Everyday ft. Future (Official Video)

Taken from the album Dangerous Woman

Song Available Here: https://republic.lnk.to/ArianaEverydayYD

Connect with Ariana:

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande

http://instagram.com/arianagrande

https://www.facebook.com/arianagrande

http://www.arianagrande.com

Directed by Chris Marrs Piliero

Produced by Andrew Lerios

Music video by Ariana Grande performing Everyday ft. Future. © 2017 Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

http://vevo.ly/OEU86a