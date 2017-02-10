The Grotesque Orchestra Interview

Grotesque Orchestra - Delusions Of Grandeur (Digital Version) Copyright Grotesque Orchestra.

I managed to contact Dimi DP Pavlovskiy and interviewed him about Grotesque Orchestra where he is a guitarist. Since the founder of Grotesque Orchestra, Гrotesk is busy with traveling around the world he has taken all responsibility to answer to all the requests and questions.

Гrotesk and Dimi DP Pavlovskiy (Copyright Grotesque Orchestra)

1. What are your future plans for Grotesque Orchestra at the moment, will there be music videos and maybe more albums.-Hi. We do not have any plans for the near future, as the founder and head of the band Гrotesk is busy in engineering, parallel to traveling around the world; I have many worries with other musical projects like 'Korzo' or 'MOR'.But, of course, we want to make another album with an orchestra, and have a lot of new ideas/riffs, so it's possible to makea tour, but it is difficult to say when this will happen. So, only time will tell!

2.Are you planning on any tour or other live performances at the moment? And if you are planning on live shows would you like to tell some of your plans regarding them.-We got a lot of positive feedback and requests to start a concert activity after the release of the 'Delusions Of Grandeur' album, but as the album was done for a very long time, and on the way it is constantly creating obstacles we decided to take a break from Grotesque Orchestra, having been engaged in other projects and things.There is a desire to make a tour in future (after another album, of course), with a chamber orchestra, might put the whole show with a screen on the stage with a story behind the music, as the Гrotesk is also an animator.

Grotesque Orchestra Band Photo. Copyright Grotesque Orchestra.

3. Will there be physical albums besides digital downloads of your songs, and if so, where they will be sold? -СD-version of 'Delusions of Grandeur' available on our Bandcamp page, so check it out: https://grotesqueorchestra.bandcamp.com/

4. Would you like to tell about your other past, current or future projects besides Grotesque Orchestra.-In addition to the main project, Гrotesk is a painter, but also he deals with engineering, as well as 3D animation.-I participating in a lot of musical projects, such as Majesty Of Revival (progressive metal), Bloody Terror (Black/Death Metal), Korzo (ambient/sludge/post metal), and more... Also, I'm a studio owner.-Nortti sings in his band Vintergata (Symphonic Black Metal).

purchase this release http://grotesqueorchestra.bandcamp.com/

like on facebook https://www.facebook.com/Grotesque-Orchestra-191041140981232/ 0:00 Poplars in the Storm

6:14 Megalomania

13:05 Nevytske Castle

19:45 Purple Spring

24:52 Staff

30:50 Paiting from the Fear

37:00 Poplars in the Storm II

42:13 November String

44:13 This is the Story

47:12 Rats

53:57 Forgotten Arena Watch on YouTube

I hope others besides me will find this marvelous band and equally like their music and visual material as much as I do.

For what it's worth I also had the pleasure of introducing myself to some of the other material these truly talented gentleman's have done in their other bands and I can just say that I liked what I heard. So if you find the time I recommend checking them out as well.

Grotesque Orchestra - Delusions Of Grandeur (CD Version) Copyright Grotesque Orchestra.

Genre: Sympho/Black/Doom/Death Metal

Band Members: Nortti - Vocals. Гrotesk – Vocals, Orchestral Arrangements. Dimitriy Pavlovskiy - Bass, All Guitars + Guest musicians

Hometown: Ужгород

Record Label: Symphonyc Agony Studio/Embarkation Studio/Medival Records/Invincible Records

About: Sympho/Power/Black Metal Band From Ukraine Virtuosity and catchy melodies, set as basis - this is Grotesque Orchestra!

Biography: Grotesque Orchestra created by the artist and musician Grotesk (as band Uzghorod ) - like animated 3D project in 2010 in the city of Uzhgorod, then the author had the idea to play in the style of symphonic metal songs that were originally written for an animated film.In 2011 , the project joins guitarist Dimitri Pavlovskiy and work beguns of record by two musical styles unificated under a common name Grotesque Orchestra, the first is an instrumental symphonic metal project which was released on the label "HEARTOFSTEEL RECORDS" and the second more extremal, in the style of doom / Black metal.Nowadays, Grotesque Orchestra is actively developing in two directions, as animated film and as music project.

Gender: Male

Current Location: Uzhgorod

Grotesque Orchestra Bandcamp:https://grotesqueorchestra.bandcamp.com/

Grotesque Orchestra MySpace: https://myspace.com/grotesqueorkestra

Grotesque Orchestra Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Grotesque-Orchestra-191041140981232/

Pete Grotesque YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiCFAlRkYN6MvlgEh7PJAXA

Dimi DP Pavlovskiy YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR79OCe6zhqOSiuGiqgNQsw