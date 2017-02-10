Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 730 Seeds: 10522 Comments: 23202 Since: Apr 2010

Lady Gaga - John Wayne

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:29 AM
Discuss:

Lady Gaga - John Wayne. This video is great.

To me this new music video by Lady Gaga is reminder of the 'old' days and masterpieces like Telephone and Judas to name a couple.

LADY GAGA / JOANNE
NEW ALBUM / OUT NOW
iTunes: http://gaga.lk/Joanne
Apple Music: http://gaga.lk/JoanneAP
Spotify: http://gaga.lk/JoanneSP
Google Play: http://gaga.lk/JoanneGP
Amazon: http://gaga.lk/JoanneAMZ
Website: www.ladygaga.com
Store: http://gaga.lk/GagaStore

THE JOANNE WORLD TOUR
http://www.ladygaga.com/tourdates

FOLLOW LADY GAGA:
Facebook: http://gaga.lk/facebook
Twitter: http://gaga.lk/Twitter
Instagram: http://gaga.lk/Instagram
Snapchat: http://gaga.lk/Snapchat
Spotify: http://gaga.lk/Spotify

Production: Serial Pictures
Director: Jonas Akerlund
Executive Producer: Violaine Etienne
Producers: Violaine Etienne, Scott Pourroy, Michel Waxman
Cinematographer: Par Ekberg
1st Assistant Director: Andy Coffing
Production Designer: Emma Fairley
Editor: Matt Nee
Post Production: Chimney Pot

Music video by Lady Gaga performing John Wayne. (C) 2017 Interscope Records

http://vevo.ly/1OY8Jf

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor