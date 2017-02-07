Interview of Nico & Riku Kerkola

CERBERUS Nico & Riku Kerkola

Album cover

1. Would you like to tell a little bit about your current music projects?

Answer: We do music all the time and when ever we come up with new ideas we put them up and then at some point we process them into full tracks. Currently, there are about 10 unfinished projects, which will be completed one at a time.

2. Could you tell something about your song Cerberus, like how did you came up with the idea and will there be more similar songs like that. Whole album maybe?

Answer: The idea of the song Cerberus was born in the autumn of 2015 when we started to like EDM music more. It was then when we came up with the lead melody. At the autumn of 2016 we created an juicy drop to the song and finished it. In the future we will do more similar tracks with a little bit different sound but the same style.

3. Are you planning on live tour at the moment?

Answer: We've been of course thinking about it and hoping we could do a live tour, but we're not quite on that level yet. At the moment we're concentrating to produce more material so we could perform an honest full-length live-set.

4. Will you publish material mainly in Finnish or English at the future, or will there be both more or less equally?

Answer: So far we've done both and we're surely keeping it that way in the future. Our Finnish material is mainly rap/edm tracks and in English its edm/progressive house songs.

5. What do you think about releasing physical copies of the singles or albums like vinyl or CD copies, cassettes maybe. will we see them from you and will it be just a limited amount of copies or widely shared bigger print?

Answer: We are modern music producers and so far we haven't planned publishing physical records. We doubt we'll ever make full albums either.

All questions were answered by: -Nico & Riku Kerkola

Original questions and translation of the answers by Matti Viikate

So sometime ago I found out about this track by Nico & Riku Kerkola and I immediately put it on repeat and kept it that way for a while. This is really a great track. I like the somehow mystical atmosphere it has with the strong beat and the whole idea of going crazy like Cerberus is indeed tempting to say the least.