The Prodigy – The Day Is My Enemy (Live in Russia). Nice video from The Prodigy's visit in Russia.

“The Day Is My Enemy” - the No.1 album by The Prodigy out now on CD, 2LP, Ltd 3LP box, digital + Expanded Edition featuring over 30 tracks! Available to stream, download or buy now https://TheProdigy.lnk.to/DIME & https://theprodigy.lnk.to/DIMEdlx Bad Company UK TDIME Remix out now on RAM Records https://RAM.lnk.to/BCProdigyRMX

Video made by Renegade Cinema: http://renegadecinema.ru

The Expanded Edition features over 30 tracks including ‘The Day Is My Enemy’, ‘Wild Frontier’, ‘Get Your Fight On’, ‘Nasty’, ‘Ibiza’ feat. Sleaford Mods plus new track ‘Shut ‘Em Up’, live tracks and new remixes from Reso, Jaguar Skills & South Central.

The most exciting - and most angrily British - album of the year” – Kerrang! KKKKK (Classic)

"the strongest and most confident Prodigy album since 'The Fat Of The Land'” - NME 8/10

"They've done it again, and you can't help but love them for it" - Album Of The Month – Mixmag 8/10

“Bigger, better and crazier with every track” – Zoo 4/5

“Snarling electronic bass and beats” – Uncut 7/10

