My Ads Are Still Off And Now Also my Facebook Likes Have Vanished

I noticed that all of the Facebook likes that have been given to my post excluding the most recent posts are gone.

This must have been happening few days ago or so, but I guess that it's permanent accident to all of those posts that suffered from it. This means that thousands of FB-likes have vanished for good. Definitely a sad incident for me.

The ads being gone even if it has taken few weeks to restore them is no biggie compared to this. The ads are of course still off, but I assume that there has been no policy change by the staff relating to them as they did not say so at any point.

So as far as I know it will take quite long to restore the ads and I haven't got any information about the Facebook likes yet. I did send a message to the staff about the FB-likes, based on how things have gone in the past I assume they are working on it and will likely reply once the problem is solved.

But in the meantime, have you suffered from these problems in the past or right now? I'm asking because I would like to gather as much information about this problem as possible to feed my hunger of knowledge towards this case.

And as usual all the vine related matters are something we all as a users would probably like to know. It's always nice to compare experiences about the site many of us spend a whole lot of time with.

I also noticed that the revenue the vine animatedly gathers from the ads daily has gone down about one hundred dollars from above 300 dollars to more than 200. This is severe drop and I have been monitoring it for some time. It has usually been around 300 but now it's way less. I don't know is this relating to these difficulties I have suffered lately and it could also bee just a coincidence, but it is something I have noticed. This information about the estimated revenue is taken from this site many of you probably know already.