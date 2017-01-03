AfterTime - World We've Lost EP (Review)

Cover art and booklet design by Gogo Melone.

I recently posted this interview: I Interviewed Brad Sturgis of AfterTime, This is What I Got and promised to post a review of ''AfterTime - World We've Lost EP''. Well here it is.

Like I said I was sent a digital copy of the soon to be released EP, AfterTime - World We've Lost EP will be out January 20, 2017.

By now I have heard every song on that EP for tens of times at minimum, and with the Title song World We've Lost we are talking about over one hundred listening times.

The EP has these four songs in the following order.

World We've Lost 4:30

Forge Your Destiny 4:34

Reflection 4:36

Masquerade (Through The Facade) 5:14

All of these four songs are a little-bit different kind of songs and I can sense a lot of influences from various great bands like Evanescence for example.

All the photos included are good in quality and the booklet art pictures are good looking and fit well for this type of musical style. The photos include the one seen in my previous article and again in here and also individual photo of each member of the band.

There are lyrics of first three songs of this EP clearly visible in the booklet which is nice.

I fully enjoy listening to the whole EP and will be expecting quite a lot from their first full-length album that they will be working on this year.

Based on everything that I have heard and seen, I could easily see AfterTime among the big names of this genre soon.

Here is the title song 'World We've Lost' again, and I will add the rest of the songs below as soon as they are available on YouTube. They will be available on January 20, 2017.

World We've Lost EP released on January 20, 2017. --- Pre-order now from AfterTime: http://www.AfterTimeOfficial.com/store

Available soon on iTunes, Amazon and more. Website: http://www.AfterTimeOfficial.com

