I Interviewed Brad Sturgis of AfterTime, This is What I Got

AfterTime band photo. Copyright AfterTime 2016.

AfterTime are an independent Female Fronted Symphonic Metal band from Rochester, MN. Founded on December 8, 2011

Members

Sarah Wolf - Vocals (2014 - present)

Chris Radke - Guitar (2011 - present)

Brad Sturgis - Guitar (2011- present)

AJ Blakesley - Drums (2012 - present)

Influences

Nightwish, Within Temptation, Epica, Leaves' Eyes, among many more!

Biography

''From the frozen expanse of Minnesota, AfterTime emerges onto the Symphonic Metal scene. Described as “Nightwish up and coming,” they have adopted the playing style of their European counterparts. With an emphasis on storytelling, AfterTime incorporates cinematic orchestra and memorable melodies to produce a class of metal that appeals to a diverse audience. Formed in the last days of 2011 by Brad Sturgis and Chris Radke, AfterTime began composing the songs that would later be released on their debut EP “The Fall of Light.” Over the next three years the band was joined by AJ Blakesley, Sarah Wolf, and Malachi Arndt on drums, vocals, and bass respectively. The Fall of Light was released on April 15th, 2016. AfterTime received genuine praise for their debut release and sales reached as far as The United Kingdom, Japan, and Brazil. Moving toward their sophomore release, AfterTime has had the opportunity to work with notable figures as Lukas Knoebl, Jacob Hansen and Gogo Melone. In the realm of life shows, AfterTime has shared the stage with Symphonic Metal titans Epica and look forward to playing with Delain and Hammerfall in early 2017.2016 was a very successful year for AfterTime, marking the release of their debut EP “The Fall of Light.” They also wrote, recorded, and produced their upcoming single “World We’ve Lost” all while making various appearances on stage.With the goal of being an American delegate for a predominantly European genre, AfterTime looks forward to the opportunities that allow represent the Symphonic Metal genre.''

I found out about this band not so long ago. When the song 'World We've Lost' came available for all to listen on YouTube I listened to it on repeat five days in a roll. Besides that I have listened their music prior to that and afterwards a lot. To be honest I'm listening to them as I write this article. This song World We've Lost is without a doubt a true masterpiece and I can see bright future for their career.

World We've Lost EP released on January 20, 2017. Watch on YouTube

1. How did you came up with the name AfterTime and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

1.When the band was first starting out back in 2011/2012 we went through a few different names and couldn't really find one that we felt was right. At some point during our search for a name we came across the word “aftertime,” which means “a time for the future.” We kept the name in the back of our minds, still unsure if it would be a good fit. Once composition was underway for our debut EP “The Fall of Light” we found that we liked the name more and more. Finally once we had a band logo done using “AfterTime” we knew it was a perfect fit.

Like I said before, aftertime means “a time for the future.” As time went on, through various different life experiences the name kind of became who we are, we are always looking at what the future holds for us as a band.

2. Would you like to tell about your musical career outside AfterTime or possible visitors on AfterTime records?

2. Musically, AfterTime is really the only project that we work on. Our vocalist Sarah Wolf provided guest vocals for greek symphonic metal band Bare Infinity’s upcoming album, on a track called “Orion’s Light.” As for our music, we would love to have some guests on our debut full length album. We are still in the writing process however so only time will tell if there are any spots for guests.

3. Could you see AfterTime doing cover album at some point, and if so, what kind of cover album would it be?

3. We did one cover song on our first EP “The Fall of Light” titled “The Passage.” The song was originally by Bare Infinity. As for right now though, we are currently in the process of releasing our new single “World We've Lost.” We are also writing for our full length debut album, so there is nothing planned for a cover album at this time.

4. I see you have done live shows in the past and I can also see that you have more live shows coming at some point. But do you have plans to do longer tour at some point?

4. As much as we would love to do a full tour, they can be quite expensive. We have been playing a few shows opening for some bigger acts such as Epica in November. We are looking into doing more shows in 2017, but we unfortunately don’t have any major tour plans.

5. You participated the Rochester Musicsource Battle of the Bands in October 2015. Are you planning on participating to more competitions at some point?

5. At this point we are looking into scheduling more shows like our upcoming one with Delain and HammerFall in April. We really haven't looked into more competition type shows but I guess it's not outside the realm of possibilities.

