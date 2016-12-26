I Noticed That Ads In My Column Are Off, The Pages Load So Much Faster Now

I don't know have others here notice the similar thing in their columns or at vine in general, but yesterday I noticed that there are no ads in my columns. This could have happen in my column as I'm taking the break, and due to that my traffic even lower than usual. Or maybe it's just malfunction of Newsvine.

But I have to say this loading speed thing is quite refreshing to me. I really hated the long waiting time while often added with the page not loading properly even after few minute wait.

In other news I might be returning to seeding at some point next year, it's a definite maybe :-)