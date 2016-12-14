Jessie J - Can't Take My Eyes Off You x MAKE UP FOR EVER. Nice new video and song.
Jessie J - Can't Take My Eyes Off You x MAKE UP FOR EVER
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You x MAKE UP FOR EVER (Official Video)
Song available here: https://republic.lnk.to/JessieJMakeUpForeverYD
Connect with Jessie J
http://instagram.com/isthatjessiej
https://twitter.com/JessieJ
https://www.facebook.com/JessieJOfficial
http://www.jessiejofficial.com
For more information on MAKE UP FOR EVER:
http://www.makeupforever.com
Directed by Rankin
Produced by MAKE UP FOR EVER
For RANKIN Photography & MAKE UP FOR EVER
Music video by Jessie J performing Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. © 2016 Republic Records a division of UMG Recordings Inc & Lava Music LLC