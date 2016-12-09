Coldplay - Everglow (Single Version) - Official video/Coldplay - Everglow (Live on The Graham Norton Show)

Coldplay - Everglow (Live on The Graham Norton Show). I decided to add this version here as well, sounds pretty nice to me.

Directed by Ben Mor

Features an excerpt of Muhammad Ali speaking to a live studio audience in Newcastle upon Tyne, in 1977.

God is watching me

God don&rsquo;t praise me because I beat Joe Frazier

God don&rsquo;t give nothing about Joe Frazier

God don&rsquo;t care nothing about England or America as far as real wealth... it&rsquo;s all His.

He wants to know how do we treat each other?

How do we help each other?

So I&rsquo;m going to dedicate my life to using my name and popularity to helping charities, helping people, uniting people, people bombing each other because of religious beliefs. We need somebody in the world to help us all make peace.

So when I die - if there&rsquo;s a heaven - I&rsquo;m gonna see it.