Coldplay - Everglow (Single Version) - Official video/Coldplay - Everglow (Live on The Graham Norton Show)

Coldplay - Everglow (Single Version) - Official video. Nice new song/video.
Coldplay - Everglow (Live on The Graham Norton Show). I decided to add this version here as well, sounds pretty nice to me.
Directed by Ben Mor
Features an excerpt of Muhammad Ali speaking to a live studio audience in Newcastle upon Tyne, in 1977.
God is watching me
God don&rsquo;t praise me because I beat Joe Frazier
God don&rsquo;t give nothing about Joe Frazier
God don&rsquo;t care nothing about England or America as far as real wealth... it&rsquo;s all His.
He wants to know how do we treat each other?
How do we help each other?
So I&rsquo;m going to dedicate my life to using my name and popularity to helping charities, helping people, uniting people, people bombing each other because of religious beliefs. We need somebody in the world to help us all make peace.
So when I die - if there&rsquo;s a heaven - I&rsquo;m gonna see it.
The new stripped-back single version of Everglow is available worldwide now.
Performance broadcast by BBC1 on 11 Nov 2016.