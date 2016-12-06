About My Views Regarding U.S. Politics/ My Seeding Decisions.

About my stand in the U.S. politics, I'm not the kind person who supports one party over a another regardless of the matter involved. For me it is the same difference whether some idea is presented by Republicans or Democrats, I don't mind wither way.

And I'm sure that many who read my comments and post have noticed that I support many ideas from both parties. I also oppose many of them as often as I see they are not good for the people.

For me it is the overall results that would come from the attempted ideas that counts, not the fact that certain party is behind those ideas.

I realize that if one wishes to make a lot of friends, supporting one party over another is the way to go. I'm not into doing that sort of thing here, so I hope for the best and fear the worst.

When I seed, I try to cover various topics and multiple sources. I'm doing my best to achieve that and try to avoid sources that many Viners can't reach as a result of demanded registering or subscribing.

I also try to keep it modest when it comes to the sites that give you certain amount of free articles per month or so.

I find it sad that more and more sites turn the type of sites that demand something else beside ad revenue from their readers. That type of change could ultimately hurt sites like Newsvine.

That is also hurting the free spreading of knowledge and views, as it limits the amount of sources we use to learn from the topics we care about.

But anyway, I wish you the best while you're possibly waiting for the holidays.

Thank you all from reading/commenting and voting for my post in the past and I hope we get to be here in the future as well.