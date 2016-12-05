Trump Bashes 'Saturday Night Live' in Tweetstorm

President-elect slams Alec Baldwin's impression of him.

President-elect Donald Trump has again used Twitter to fire back at 'Saturday Night Live' for making fun of him.

An 'SNL' parody last weekend suggested that Trump had better things to do than tweet about how great he is and how objectionable his adversaries are. The skit featured actor Alec Baldwin, impersonating Trump, repeatedly interrupting a security briefing to tweet, even though his faux aides nervously told him he needed to buckle down and start learning about world hot spots. In the skit, Baldwin-as-Trump got distracted by tweets from strangers, including one from a 16-year-old boy, and couldn't focus on the briefing.