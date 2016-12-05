Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 730 Seeds: 10522 Comments: 23202 Since: Apr 2010

Every Insane Thing Donald Trump Has Said About Global Warming | Mother Jones

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMotherJones.com
Seeded on Mon Dec 5, 2016 6:11 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Well, most of them, anyway!

Donald Trump has a lot of things to say about global warming. He's called it an urgent problem, and he's called it a hoax. He's claimed it's a scam invented by the Chinese, and he's denied that he ever said that. He's promised to "cancel" the historic Paris climate agreement, and he's said he still has an "open mind" on the matter.

Some environmental activists have pointed to Trump's unpredictable statements as evidence that he might not follow through on his campaign pledges to dismantle the Obama administration's climate legacy. But Trump has already put one of the nation's most prominent climate skeptics in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency transition. And just last week, one of Trump's top aides assured Americans that the president-elect still believes climate science is mostly "bunk."

For those keeping score at home, here's a timeline of the Donald's thoughts on global warming.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor