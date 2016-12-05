Every Insane Thing Donald Trump Has Said About Global Warming | Mother Jones

Well, most of them, anyway!

Donald Trump has a lot of things to say about global warming. He's called it an urgent problem, and he's called it a hoax. He's claimed it's a scam invented by the Chinese, and he's denied that he ever said that. He's promised to "cancel" the historic Paris climate agreement, and he's said he still has an "open mind" on the matter.

Some environmental activists have pointed to Trump's unpredictable statements as evidence that he might not follow through on his campaign pledges to dismantle the Obama administration's climate legacy. But Trump has already put one of the nation's most prominent climate skeptics in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency transition. And just last week, one of Trump's top aides assured Americans that the president-elect still believes climate science is mostly "bunk."

For those keeping score at home, here's a timeline of the Donald's thoughts on global warming.