How the Donald Trump Inauguration Will Differ From Barack Obama's

Be advised: The president-elect’s own Trump International Hotel is sold out.

One thing you can count on during inauguration season in Washington: People of all stripes will find a reason to show up—whether it’s to celebrate or commiserate.

There are parties and protests to attend, stars to gawk at, receptions to be worked, deals to be done, drinks to be consumed.

Less than two months out from Inauguration Day, there’s a different dynamic surrounding the planning for Donald Trump’s swearing-in than the unbridled enthusiasm that swirled around the installation of Barack Obama, the first black president, in 2008.

Crowd expectations are down. Fewer A-list celebrities are likely to descend. Hotels still have rooms to be rented.