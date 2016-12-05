'If the Shoe Fits': Salon Responds to Ann Coulter's Criticism of Article Comparing Trump to Hitler | Mediaite

One thing that has been observed since the rise of Donald Trump from long-shot presidential candidate to President-elect has been the tendency for liberal publications to publish pieces comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler. Nary a week has gone by in the past year-plus where there hasn’t been a thinkpiece making this particular examination hitting one’s Facebook page.

In this vein, conservative provocateur and Donald Trump supporter Ann Coulter mocked Salon today on Twitter over their publication of yet another one of these articles.