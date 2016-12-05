Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 730 Seeds: 10522 Comments: 23202 Since: Apr 2010

Bana Alabed, seven-year-old tweeting from Aleppo, goes quiet - BBC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Mon Dec 5, 2016 6:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A seven-year-old girl whose tweets from besieged eastern Aleppo drew worldwide attention has disappeared from the social network amid an army offensive.

Tweeting in English with the help of her mother, a teacher, Bana Alabed painted a picture of life in the city.

But the account was deleted on Sunday, as troops pushed into the city's east.

The final tweet, by her mother, read: "We are sure the army is capturing us now. We will see each other another day dear world. Bye. - Fatemah".

Meet the seven-year-old girl tweeting from Aleppo

Aleppo, Syria's second city, has been split in two during the country's long conflict. Bana lived in rebel-held eastern Aleppo, which has been relentlessly bombed by the army.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor